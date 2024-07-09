NNPP chairman rejects Kwankwaso’s expulsion by party’s NEC

NNPP Chairman Reacts as Party's NEC Affirms Kwankwaso's Expulsion, Announces Dissolution of NWC
- NNPP Kano chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, has said those behind the purported expulsion of a presidential hopeful, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were no longer members of the party
- Dungurawa alleged that the people antagonising Kwankwaso are afraid of him becoming Nigeria's president in 2027
- The party leader insisted that some individuals are funding politicians in Kano state to claim that Kwankwaso has been thrown out of the NNPP
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.
Kano, Kano state - Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano, has said Rabiu Kwankwaso, has not been suspended from the party.
As reported by The Cable, Dungurawa also stated that Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has not been sanctioned by the ruling party.
The NNPP chairman noted that the people who signed a communique that announced the suspension of Messrs Kwankwaso and Yusuf have since been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
This Day quoted Dungurawa as saying:
“Let me be clear to you that those people who said they suspended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and expelled Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were long ago expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities and connivance with opposition to create problems in our party.
“I wondered how a sponsored group of expelled members could suspend Abba Kabir Yusuf."
More to read on Kwankwaso
- Group slams Kwankwaso, Kano gov over alleged letter calling for overthrow of Tinubu's govt
- APC reacts as NNPP accuses Tinubu of protecting Kano Emir Bayero: “You’ll suffer in 2027”
- “How Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso can defeat Tinubu”: Ex-APC NWC vice chairman Lukman spills
Emirate: APC reacts as NNPP accuses Tinubu of protecting Kano Emir Bayero, “You’ll suffer dire consequences”
‘1000’ APC members defect to NNPP in Kano
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least, 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state defected to the NNPP.
The state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, officially received the defectors on behalf of Governor Yusuf at the government house, Kano.
A statement by Ibrahim Garba, the deputy governor’s chief press secretary (CPS), said the defectors hail from Shanono and Bagwai local government areas (LGAs) of Kano state.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.