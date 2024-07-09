NNPP chairman rejects Kwankwaso’s expulsion by party’s NEC

NNPP Kano chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, has said those behind the purported expulsion of a presidential hopeful, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were no longer members of the party

Dungurawa alleged that the people antagonising Kwankwaso are afraid of him becoming Nigeria's president in 2027

The party leader insisted that some individuals are funding politicians in Kano state to claim that Kwankwaso has been thrown out of the NNPP

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's governance, politics, and elections.

Kano, Kano state - Hashimu Dungurawa, the chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano, has said Rabiu Kwankwaso, has not been suspended from the party.

As reported by The Cable, Dungurawa also stated that Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, has not been sanctioned by the ruling party.

Hashimu Dungurawa continues to stand with Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The NNPP chairman noted that the people who signed a communique that announced the suspension of Messrs Kwankwaso and Yusuf have since been expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

This Day quoted Dungurawa as saying:

“Let me be clear to you that those people who said they suspended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and expelled Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were long ago expelled from the party over alleged anti-party activities and connivance with opposition to create problems in our party.

“I wondered how a sponsored group of expelled members could suspend Abba Kabir Yusuf."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least, 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state defected to the NNPP.

The state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, officially received the defectors on behalf of Governor Yusuf at the government house, Kano.

A statement by Ibrahim Garba, the deputy governor’s chief press secretary (CPS), said the defectors hail from Shanono and Bagwai local government areas (LGAs) of Kano state.

