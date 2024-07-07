Twelve new judges of the Federal High Court of the FCT will take oath of office on Wednesday, July 10, 2024

CJN Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will conduct the swearing-in ceremony as disclosed by the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande

Nigerians reacted differently to the appointment of FCT minister Nyesom Wike's wife, Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike, and CJN's daughter as High Court judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, swear in 12 judges into the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

CJN Justice Olukayode Ariwoola set to swear in Wike's wife, Barrister Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike and others. Photo credit: Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

The director of press and information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, disclosed this to journalists in a statement released on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

As reported by Channels TV, the ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Main Courtroom of the apex court by 10am on Wednesday.

CJN's daughter-in-law, Wike's wife among new judges

As reported by The Punch, among the 12 judges to be sworn in is the CJN’s daughter-in-law, Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria and Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike, the wife to the minister of the FCT, Nyessom Wike.

Below is the list of all 12 judges:

Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria (Oyo State) Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo (Kwara State) Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi (Lagos State) Iheabunike Anumaenwe Godwin (Imo State) Odo Celestine Obinna (Enugu State) Hauwa Lawal Gummi (Zamfara State) Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh (Bayelsa State) Maryam Iye Yusuf (Kogi State) Buetnaan Mandy Bassi (Plateau State) Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike (Rivers State) Ibrahim Tanko Munirat (Bauchi State) Abdulrahman Usman (Taraba State)

Controversy trails appointment of the new judges

Meanwhile, Justice Suzette Eberechi Wike, wife of Nyesom Wike, was among 22 successful candidates recommended by the NJC for appointment as justices of the appeal court on May 17, 2024.

Similarly, the NJC recommended for appointment as judge the daughter-in-law of the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Legit.ng reported that critics have said in these appointments, they can see all the characteristics of nepotism.

Nigerians react as CJN swears in Wike's wife, others

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@SYTHEBEATKILLER tweeted:

"Who are those 12 New FCT High Court judges?

"Tinubu loyalist."

@LAWSON10006 tweeted:

"They just put in people there that continue to do their biddings."

@musajidda tweeted:

"The only developmental projects going under this administration is appointment upon appointments."

@vibes_n_clout tweeted:

"One of them is allegedly Wike's wife.

"Let me tell you people something. When it is time, planes will fall out of the skies and there will be no condolences.

"Cocktails will be of the Russian kind and neither you nor I will be drinking it."

CJN speaks amid governors' sack by court

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Justice Olukayode Ariwoola emphasised the judiciary's commitment to making decisions independent of public sentiment.

Amid accusations of bias in electoral dispute rulings resulting in the removal of governors and lawmakers, the CJN urged judges to stand firm.

Ariwoola reassured his dedication to upholding the rule of law, ensuring the judiciary's complete independence, and fostering public trust.

