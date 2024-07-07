A new golden carriage was presented to Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, symbolizing honour and respect for his role as a traditional ruler

Ife, Osun state - A new golden carriage has been presented to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

This comes as a gesture of honour and respect for the Ooni of Ife.

As reported by The Punch, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, shared a video of the carriage on his social media X handle, @DeleMomodu.

The PDP chieftain made the post with a caption: "A new golden carriage delivered to His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II."

He added:

"This magnificent carriage symbolizes the Ooni's esteemed position as the traditional ruler and monarch of the Yoruba kingdom of Ile-Ife."

Nigerians react as Ooni receives Golden Carriage

Against the backdrop of this development, Nigerians have taken to their social media X pages to react.

@ogunleyeabayom said:

"Una don watch Bridgerton tire.. Every african including pastoros now are replicating it.... Golden carriage in the midst of penury."

@onekobo93 said:

"Congratulations to our king. May this be a reason to reign greatly and happily."

@IamChukwuemeka said:

"Wow, this is Amazing, a leader with a difference. Oni na big name. This is beautiful and good. May the king live long."

@OmoYakubu1 said:

"All in a race to appear like the Queen or King of England. Lets be our own people."

Video below

Ooni announces creation of Hospital

In another report, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, on Monday, July 1, announced the creation of the Equity Health Group.

A facility of the hospital opened today, Monday, July 1, 2024, for public use while an official launch has been scheduled for Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, 16, 2024, in Lagos state.

Legit.ng reported that the first-class monarch stated that Equity Health Group "seeks to harness this potential by exploring and scientifically certifying alternative medicines, including herbs, through a research consortium led by Ojaja University."

