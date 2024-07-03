President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved appointments to the board of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation

Tinubu named 36-year-old Uzoma Nwagba as MD of the board while Aderemi Abdul will serve as the board's chairman

Legit.ng reports that the Nigeria Consumer Credit Corporation is a company owned by the FG "to accelerate consumer credit access to 50% of working Nigerians by 2030"

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, July 3, approved the appointment of some experts to the board of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp).

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, President Tinubu expects the new members of the board to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear.

Tinubu announces new CrediCorp board

The president tasked them to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians.

Legit.ng reports that among the newly-announced appointees is 36-year-old Engr. Uzoma Nwagba.

Nwagba, a first-class graduate of electrical engineering from Howard University, USA, would serve as the board's managing director (MD).

Below are the names of the new board members of CrediCorp:

Aderemi Abdul-Bojela – Board chairman (Independent non-executive director) Engr. Uzoma Nwagba – MD/chief executive officer (CEO) Ms. Olanike Kolawole – Executive director (Operations)/COO Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi – Executive director (Credit, Risk and Portfolio)/CRO Armstrong Ume Takang – Non-executive director (MOFI nominee) Peter Iwegbu – Non-executive director (NIMC nominee) Marvin Nadah – Non-executive director (FCCPC nominee) Federal ministry of finance's representative – Non-executive director (FMF) Mohammed Nasiru Abbas – Non-executive director (FMITI nominee)

