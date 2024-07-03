The good people of Oyo state have been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of ex-commissioner, Barrister Kunle Ishola

According to reports making the rounds in the polity, Kunle reportedly died on Wednesday, July 3

Reports disclosed that Kunle is the eldest son of the former governor of Oyo state, the late Chief Kolapo Ishola

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

An emerging report has it that Kunle, the eldest son of the former governor of Oyo state, the late Chief Kolapo Ishola, is dead.

A former Commissioner in Oyo state, Barrister Kunle Ishola, has passed on. Photo credit: Olutoyin Adeyinka Eweje

Source: Facebook

Kunle died on Wednesday

As reported by Leadership on Wednesday, July 3, the lawyer and former Commissioner who served under the administration of the late Oyo State governor, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 3.

The late Chief Ishola, who led the state between 1991 and 1993, died on August 9, 2011, at the age of 77.

At the time of filing this report, details of Ishola’s death were still sketchy. The family is yet to release an official statement concerning the unfortunate development.

Ex-sports and youth minister, Bayo Lawal, dies at 83

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Lawal (retd.), the former minister of youths and sport and ex-military administrator of Benue state, passed away at 83.

It was learnt that the former minister had his last breath and passed away at his residence in the early hours of Sunday, June 23.

His death was confirmed by Mrs. Yinka Enahoro, the deceased daughter, and by Air Commodore Sani Zakari (retd.), the Sergeant At Arms at the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng