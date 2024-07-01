The Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG) has expressed its "profound disappointment" with the recent reaction of the minister of women affairs to a programme on a national television

During the programme at the centre of controversy, Honourable Kafilat Ogbara stated that the house of representatives was fulfilling its constitutional duties following petitions received against the minister, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

JAGG in a message exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, said the minister should prioritise transparency and accountability instead of criticising 'diligent' Ogbara

FCT, Abuja - A Lagos-based human rights group, the Joint Action for Good Governance (JAGG), on Monday, July 1, said it is disheartening that instead of addressing the concerns raised by Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the house of representatives, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye chose to respond in a manner that detracts from the critical issues at hand.

In a statement jointly signed by AbddulWaheed Odunuga, its vice president; and Adekunle Aderibigbe, the group’s general secretary; JAGG asked the minister of women affairs to focus on governance.

JAGG stated that as a public servant appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kennedy-Ohanenye must prioritise transparency and accountability, ensuring that accurate information is conveyed to Nigerians.

JAGG's statement partly reads:

"We commend Hon. Kafilat Ogbara for her diligence and dedication to her duties.

"Her actions exemplify the principles of good governance and the responsibility entrusted to members of the house of representatives. We urge all members of the house to continue upholding their duties with integrity and transparency, as they have sworn to do for the betterment of our nation.

"We urge the minister to direct her energies towards addressing the substantive issues raised in the petitions and to work diligently in serving the public interest.

"It is crucial for all government officials to uphold the principles of good governance and remain committed to the responsibilities entrusted to them."

Minister furious with APC reps member

Legit.ng recalls that Kennedy-Ohanenye recently filed a suit against Ogbara and Arise TV for defamation.

The minister while speaking to the media in Abuja, stated that the writ of summons followed 'wrong allegations' made by Ogbara, the chairperson of the house committee on women affairs, against her while answering questions during a programme on Arise Television on June 5, 2024.

She explained that during the TV programme, Ogbara stated that she (the minister) is already under investigation by the committee on public procurement, adding that she is also being invited to appear before the house committee on women affairs over various offences.

The minister who revealed that she was being wrongly accused for transactions that transpired before she assumed office as minister, alleged that the 'wrong accusations' had exposed her to great hostility and ridicule.

Legit.ng reports that both Ogbara and Kennedy-Ohanenye are chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

