Abuja, FCT—New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2023 presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso met with former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday, June 27, in Abuja, amid ongoing political realignments in the country.

Kwankwaso visited El-Rufai at his Abuja residence, where they exchanged pleasantries.

The meeting marks the first public encounter between El-Rufai, a key campaigner for President Bola Tinubu, and Kwankwaso, who placed fourth in the 2023 presidential election.

Why Kwankwaso visited El-Rufai, Shettima speaks

Meanwhile, Yerima Shettima, president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has reacted to the meeting.

Shettima stated that while El-Rufai has the right to associate with anyone, the visit has political undertones aimed at potentially unseating the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu.

“Well, El-Rufai has the fundamental right to relate and visit whoever he chooses. However, the visits which are being embarked upon by the opposition party members certainly have political undertones.

“Recall that El-Rufai also visited the Social Democratic Party (SDP) some time ago, so the recent visits to former President Muhammadu Buhari and lately to the 2023 Presidential candidate of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso certainly have political motives apparently to possibly unseat the incumbent president. But whether such visits and perhaps many more to come will yield political results, only time will tell,” he told Leadership newspaper.

El-Rufai, an APC chieftain, has been on several political visits, including a recent meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura. His political alignments have sparked rumours of an imminent exit from the APC and a possible gang-up of northern politicians against President Tinubu.

Northern leaders plotting to sack Tinubu - Shehu Sani

Meanwhile, a former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has appealed to the northern politicians eyeing the presidency in 2027 to allow President Tinubu to complete a two-term tenure in the interest of peace and stability of the country.

Sani made this plea during an interview on Wednesday, June 27, while speaking on the alleged plans by prominent northern political forces to use former President Buhari to undermine Tinubu's administration.

