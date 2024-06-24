Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has condemned the false use of her name and image by political actors in the country

This follows a Facebook post attributing statements to her regarding Nigeria's economic policies

In a statement posted on her official X handle, Okonjo-Iweala clarified that she remains a neutral international civil servant

FCT, Abuja - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general (DG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), has refuted claims that she made comments on some alleged cabals in Bola Tinubu’s government.

In the social media post sighted by Legit.ng, Okonjo-Iweala was said to have asserted that Nigeria’s debt rose to N24 trillion for the first time in history.

However, reacting via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, June 24, the former finance minister said the claim attributed to her is fake.

She warned those behind the fabrications that she “will continue to rebut any attempts” to use her name and image falsely.

Her rebuttal reads in full:

“THIS IS IMPORTANT- It appears that there are people in Nigeria trying to use my name and image on social media to fight battles on different sides of the political divide, putting words in my mouth that I never said.

“Therefore, I want to alert everyone that the message below is FAKE. This is a stern warning to all those trying to misuse my name for their political ends that I will continue to rebut any attempts to use my name and image falsely!”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonjo-Iweala disclosed the purpose of her visit to President Tinubu at the presidential villa.

Addressing state house correspondents after the meeting with the president, Okonjo-Iweala said the purpose of her visit was to channel how Nigerians can benefit more from the activities of the WTO.

According to the economist, the WTO has been working with some Nigerians, particularly women, in the area of trade, and manufacturing.

