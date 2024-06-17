President Bola Tinubu praised Nigerian fathers for their crucial role in shaping the nation's future through their sacrifice

Highlighting the origins of Father's Day, President Tinubu noted its medieval roots and official establishment in West Virginia, USA

Tinubu emphasized the importance of responsible fatherhood, lauding fathers who provide for their families and instil values of discipline, integrity

FCT, Abuja—As part of efforts to celebrate International Father's Day, President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to fathers across Nigeria, recognizing their immense contributions to shaping the nation's future.

The president, in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, June 16, said that Nigerian fathers have achieved great feats through sacrifice, forbearance, provision, protection, presence, and guidance of the younger generation.

He said:

"Fathers have played an instrumental role in the development of our society, and today we honor their unwavering commitment."

Historical significance of Father's Day

Highlighting the historical roots of Father's Day, President Tinubu noted its origins in the Middle Ages and its official establishment in West Virginia, USA.

Tinubu said that an event was held in 1908 to honour 362 men who perished in a coal mining explosion, as reported by The Punch.

He added:

"Father's Day is significant as a day set apart to honor all fathers—living, deceased, and paternal figures."

Importance of responsible fatherhood

Tinubu emphasized the crucial role of responsible fatherhood in society, underscoring the importance of discipline, integrity, service, respect, love, and allegiance to the nation, which fathers impart through personal example.

He called on fathers to remain steadfast in their commitment to positively shaping the destinies of their children, to whom the future belongs, The Guardian reported.

He said:

"Our society is stronger with fathers who embrace their responsibilities, guiding their children through life's challenges and instilling values that money or material comfort cannot provide."

The full statement is below:

