Hon. Abejide Leke refutes allegations from a manipulated video that he disclosed specific earnings of lawmakers

The lawmaker clarified that he was addressing the National Assembly about a violation of his privilege by Adeola Fayehun, a social commentator

Hon. Leke highlighted the negative impact of these false claims on the public, urging the House leadership to take decisive action

In recent days, a video featuring Elder Abejide Leke, the lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, has been making the rounds on social media.

The video purports to show Hon. Leke listing the supposed earnings of Nigerian lawmakers.

Hon. Leke denies viral video Photo credit: Abejide Leke

Source: Facebook

According to the video, Hon. Leke allegedly claimed to receive N2.5 million as a basic salary, N5 million for accommodation, N7.5 million for furniture, N1.2 million for newspapers, N621,000 for wardrobe, and N248,000 for recess.

However, a closer examination of the video indicates it was manipulated to mislead the public.

Explanation of the video

New updates indicate that Hon Leke was raising a point of order on privilege regarding claims made by a social media commentator, Adeola Fayehun.

In the original video, Leke addressed his colleagues in the National Assembly, expressing that his privilege had been violated by the spread of misinformation, as reported by The Authority News

Reacting in a video that has also been posted on X, Leke categorically denied making the bogus claims about lawmakers' earnings attributed to him in the manipulated video.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and urged the public to seek accurate information from reliable sources.

Hon. Leke calls for action

Elder Leke expressed his concerns over the claims' impact, adding that Fayehun's actions have misled many Nigerians.

He lamented that the social commentator has made it his mission to spread inaccuracies about the workings of the National Assembly, thereby damaging the reputation of elected officials.

In his appeal to the House leadership, Hon. Leke called for decisive action to address the issue and prevent further dissemination of false information.

He urged his colleagues to recognize the severity of the situation and to support efforts to restore the integrity of the legislative process.

The video below:

APC House of Reps member reveals his salary

Legit.ng recalls that in 2022, Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, released a breakdown of his earnings as a lawmaker.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, who is also a businessman, had promised in a Twitter post on Friday, April 5, to release his earnings when he started being paid as a member of the green chamber.

"I don't know what legislators truly earn until I start earning it. When I start earning it, the whole of Twitter will know," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng