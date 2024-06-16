Professor Ifure, Country Representative of the Centre for International and Strategy, commended the 10th House of Representatives for its innovative approach to appropriations

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's 10th House of Representatives has been commended for its innovative approach to appropriations, which has reportedly brought transparency and inclusivity to the budgetary process.

According to Professor Ifure A. Ifure, Country Representative of the Centre for International and Strategy, the House has replaced the traditional closed-door approach with a model that ensures resources are allocated efficiently and effectively.

Prof Ifure A. Ifure has hailed the House of Reps for its innovative approach to appropriations. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Legit.ng gathers that Professor Ifure made this known in his appraisal of the Green Chamber after one year.

"For the first time in our nation's history, budget proposals were subjected to public debate, inputs, and suggestions from members of the public," he said.

"This groundbreaking achievement occurred during the consideration of the last supplementary budget, when the Speaker, through Hon. Bichi, invited Nigerians to participate and granted live coverage for the world to see."

Ifure hails Kabir Bichi

Ifure further said that under the leadership of Hon. Kabir Bichi, the Appropriations Committee has implemented a cutting-edge system that utilises technology and data analytics to optimise resource allocation.

He added that the committee has also opened up the budget process to public scrutiny and input, a significant departure from the traditional approach.

"I commend the 10th House of Representatives, Speaker Tajudeen Abass, and the Appropriations Committee for this bold step towards a more inclusive and transparent budget process," Prof Ifure said.

"This achievement is a testament to the power of innovation and leadership in driving progress and development."

Reps advise Tinubu on the way out of economic hardship

In another report, members of the House of Representatives have called on the federal government to shift its labour negotiations from fixing the country's minimum wage to establishing a realistic living wage.

The rep members noted that if a living wage that reflects current market realities is fixed, the country will most likely recover from its current state.

The motion was introduced during a session at the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 5.

