Peter Obi has reacted to the report that the federal government is planning to purchase new presidential jets

The presidential candidate said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should focus on alleviating suffering

Obi said buying should not be prioritised when Nigeria is facing its worst economic crisis, high inflation, a falling currency, etc

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, said the federal government's plan to buy new presidential jets demonstrates extreme insensitivity to citizens' struggles.

Obi said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government should focus on alleviating the suffering in the country and finding solutions to the problems.

“Facing its worst economic crisis, marked by high inflation, a falling currency, and widespread poverty, the government's plan to buy new presidential jets demonstrates extreme insensitivity to citizens' struggles.”

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Monday, June 17.

The former Anambra state governor said the plan to buy a new presidential jet is unacceptable.

Obi said the government should prioritize citizens' welfare and should be more compassionate with the resources.

“It's on record that our presidential jets have an average age of 12 years, purchased when most Nigerians could afford basic necessities. Now, as our country faces significant challenges, including a high debt profile, our citizens are in even greater need.

“Instead of adding to our luxuries, we should be focused on alleviating their suffering and finding solutions to their problems.”

"It's, therefore, time to stop this impunity, insensitivity, and shamelessness and refocus on the needs of our people. We must prioritize education, healthcare, and lifting our citizens out of poverty."

