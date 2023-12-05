"Come and Buy": Nigerian Air Force Announces Sale of Falcon 900B Aircraft, Releases Guidelines
- The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has put its Falcon 900B aircraft up for sale in US dollars and inviting interested buyers to bid for it
- NAF disclosed that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved the sales of the Falcon 900B aircraft
- Nigerians have reacted to the plan to sell the NAF Falcon 900B aircraft in United States dollars and not naira
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is calling on interested buyers to come purchase its Falcon 900B aircraft.
This was disclosed in a statement issued via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @NigAirForce.
According to the statement, the federal government has approved the sales of the Falcon 900B aircraft.
Interested buyers are advised to submit their bids physically at the Directorate of Procurement HQNAF or via email not later than December 24, 2023.
All bids should be quoted in US$ and addressed to the Chief of the Air Staff Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Garki Area 7, Abuja.
Nigerians react
@ezechukwumicha4
Federal Government of NigerNigeria selling Aircrafts , I'm just worried.
@dj_gabson
sale it and use it to get modern fighter jets like f-35 and etc
@hormonemars
It should be bidded for instead not outright sale. Market the bidding to other African countries.
@dj_gabson
This department is yet to come out and tell us what happened in kaduna the killings of innocent civilians?? it's funny same department says he never carried out air strike mission in the last day's.... so the Nigeria airforce doesn't know what's happening in its air space???
@MartGodswill
Shey, person fit pay installments?
Because I get one Tufaif wey I bin don dey save since January to take buy Polo for dis Christmas!
If una go gree collect am, then send aza make I wire una sharpally.
I no dey like delay for dis kind matters
@lekeyor
How many did we have that we are selling now?
How many of our guys can operate this aircraft
Who dey do this country
@knotcase
The Nigerian government selling assets to the public in USD? How did we get ourselves into this mess?
@nichybest_trade
Putting an aircraft for sell is a red flag that the economy isn't doing well
