The FG has shared good news about government plans to soon lift the ban on visas for visitors from Nigeria to the UAE

In an interview, the aviation minister said that a resolution has been reached by the Nigerian government and the UAE

According to him, all that is left for the lift to be in place is for the UAE to announce the lift from their end

Festus Keyamo, the minister of Aviation, has disclosed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government intends to remove the visa prohibition on Nigerian tourists shortly.

Keyamo stated that a resolution has been reached between President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during Tinubu's visit to the UAE in September 2023 during an interview with Otega Ogra, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on the State House YouTube channel.

He claimed that although the UAE had originally specified more requirements that needed to be satisfied before the ban could be formally withdrawn, the Nigerian government has now finished all requirements, opening the door for an impending declaration from the UAE government.

Keyamo stated,

“After that high-level meeting, Mr. President, credited to him, made things very easy for us all. We did our follow-ups as his ministers. We have done everything. We have resolved everything. Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent.”

Importantly, Keyamo added that he is aware of the precise date on which the travel ban would be lifted, but emphasized that the UAE government will be the one to issue the formal announcement.

It is anticipated that lifting the restriction will facilitate Nigerian nationals' travel to the United Arab Emirates again, strengthening bilateral ties and collaboration between the two nations.

