Zamfara Initiative for Good Governance has passed a vote of no confidence in Governor Dauda Lawal's administration

Emphasizing transparency and accountability, the group demanded the public disclosure of the state's internally generated revenue (IGR) and federal allocation.

Governor Lawal was urged to prioritize governance and be accountable to both the people and God

FCT, Abuja-A pro-democracy group Zamfara Initiative for Good Governance after examining Governor Dauda Lawal's administration in Zamfara state, passed a vote of no confidence in the governor

The group, in a statement on Tuesday, June 4, signed by its chairman, Hon. Lawal Usman Mohammed, stated that the governor has allegedly failed to fulfill his election promises on security, health, agriculture, education, civil service, and women and youth empowerment.

Calls for transparency, accountability

The group demanded that the internally generated revenue, IGR, of the state and the federal allocation for the state, among others be made public.

"This will promote integrity, accountability, honesty, transparency, and confidence in running the affairs of the state for the good of the people.

"As patriotic citizens, we must hold elected public officers accountable, as power resides in the people."

The group urged Governor Lawal to take governance seriously, emphasizing his accountability to the people and God.

They highlighted the governor's recent advertisement of "legacy projects," which were renovations of existing infrastructure rather than new developments.

The group said:

"These projects include roads, hospitals, and schools previously constructed and commissioned by past administrations. Such whitewashing does not justify elaborate ceremonies or the waste of public funds."

Bandits terrorizing 14 LGAs

They pointed out that Governor Lawal, during his campaign, pledged to provide security within 100 days in office, adding that a year later, the state remains under siege by armed bandits terrorizing all 14 Local Government Areas.

He said:

"Zamfara State is under siege of armed bandits who daily terrorize the 14 Local Government Areas of the State including Gusau, the state capital kidnapping people for ransom, killings, cattle rustling, imposition of levies and taxes before farmers could cultivate their lands, displacement of citizens from their communities and destruction of property."

