FCT, Abuja-A Benue state high court in Makurdi has restrained the commission of inquiry established by Governor Hyacinth Alia from investigating his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, May 29.

The court ruled that the investigation must be paused until the resolution of a lawsuit filed by Ortom challenging the probe of his administration.

The governor had initiated two judicial commissions of inquiry in February to examine the Benue state government's funds (income and expenditure) from May 29, 2015, to May 28, 2023, during Ortom's tenure.

Benue: Basis for the high court ruling

However, Justice T. T. Asua, in a ruling, halted the investigation following an ex parte application presented by Ortom’s lawyer, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN).

As reported by The Punch, Maduabuchi informed the court that the auditor general had already investigated, audited, and certified the accounts of the Benue state government under Ortom, submitting the reports to the Benue State House of Assembly as authorized by the amended 1999 constitution.

He added that the house of assembly had acted on the auditor general's report, Daily Post reported.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the auditor general's report had been published in several Benue state gazettes, which are public documents.

Given these circumstances, Maduabuchi argued that Alia lacked the authority to establish panels to probe Ortom, Justice Asua granted the motion as requested.

