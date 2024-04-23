Kano state has been identified as the poorest-performing state in Nigeria according to Center for Democracy and Human Rights' (CEDEHUR) governance report

The Center for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR) has ranked Kano State as the poorest-performing state in its latest quarterly report on governance.

The report, which evaluates the leadership of governors who took office in May 2023, assessed accountability, quality of appointments, transparency, and the impact of policies on citizens across Nigeria's 18 states with new administrations.

CEDEHUR, through its spokesperson Ambassador Adebayo Lion Ogorry, expressed deep concern about Kano's governance.

The report, made available to Legit.ng, highlighted the state's "focus on political structures to the detriment of the people" and a lack of clear strategies for tackling socio-economic challenges.

Ogorry pointed out Kano's "series of political activities" negatively impacting governance.

Stakeholder interviews, according to CEDEHUR, revealed the governor's "lack of ideas" for addressing pressing issues.

H said:

“From interviews conducted with stakeholders in the state, it was gathered that the State Governor is bereft of ideas on tackling the State's socio-economic issues. It was also gathered that his choice of political appointees was hinged on political considerations and not based on experience and capacity."

The report also criticised the appointment process, alleging it prioritised "political considerations" over experience and qualifications.

CEDEHUR also raised concerns about "gross abuse of office" through the "political persecution of perceived opponents" and "irrational decisions" hindering progress. Furthermore, the report noted an "astronomical lack of transparency and accountability" in managing state resources.

Ogorry emphasized the governor's "neglect of governance in pursuit of political vendetta," leading to a "worrisome turn" for Kano's development. The report described the governor as a "misfit" unable to address the state's critical needs.

CEDEHUR called the governor's leadership "abysmal," urging him to develop a comprehensive "developmental blueprint" to address Kano's challenges. The report serves as a stark warning, highlighting the need for transparent, accountable leadership focused on the well-being of citizens.

