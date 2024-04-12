The Kano state police command has reacted to the alleged beheading of a minor, Mohammed Saidu, by a 16-year-old almajiri

The state police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel said the angry mob lynched the suspected killer to death

Gumel explained that the angry mob overpowered the house of the village head where the suspect was kept

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kanwa, Kano state - 16-year-old almajiri identified as Abdullahi has been lynched to death by an angry mob for alleging beheading a six-year-old Mohammed Saidu, at Kanwa village in the Madobi local government area of Kano state.

The state police Commissioner, Usaini Gumel, confirmed the tragic incident on Friday, April 12.

Gumel said the headless body of the minor was found in a nearby primary school after a serious search, The Nation reports.

He added that the victim moved to the hospital for examination before the corpse was released to relatives for burial.

Gumel said the suspect confessed to the police that he dumped the head of the victim in a pit toilet adjacent to the primary school.

The Village Head, Umar Maitama Yusuf, said the suspect had once worked as a houseboy for the victim's parents but was eventually sacked over alleged stealing.

As reported by Nigerian Info, Yusuf said the suspect returned to the village during the festive period to allegedly pay condolence for the loss of an old woman.

Speaking on how the 10, 000 mobs were able to overpower the police and men of the vigilante group at the palace, he said:

“They even damaged some parts of the palace building in their attempt to kill the suspect. Some of them located the room where the suspect was kept and climbed the rooftop when they could not open the door.

“They eventually had their way and entered the room where Abdullahi was kept and killed him there because they feel he might be freed later if they hand him over to the police.”

