Ikoyi, Lagos state - Bode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised the candidate of the party in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to forget about contesting the 2027 presidential election.

As reported by Daily Trust, George pointed out that Atiku would have been too old to lead Nigeria.

2027: Act like a big uncle, George to Atiku

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, 77, ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. By the next general elections, he (Atiku) would have been 81.

George, who spoke with journalists at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, January 31, said the former vice-president (VP) should be mentoring the younger ones instead of thinking about the 2027 contest.

New Telegraph also noted George's advice.

George said:

"In 2027, I cannot tell anybody not to contest, but our party (the PDP) must be definitive that the presidency must remain in the South since the North has finished its eight years."

