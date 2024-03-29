The senatorial leadership representing Edo Central has publicly endorsed Barrister Asue Ighodalo as their preferred candidate

Ighodalo will enter the Edo governorship race as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

This development further boosts his chances of becoming the successor of Governor Godwin Obaseki

Benin, Edo — In a development poised to unsettle the troubled Labour Party, the senatorial leadership representing Edo Central has publicly endorsed Barrister Asue Ighodalo as their preferred candidate.

Campaigning is set to commence on April 21, 2024.

Barrister Ighodalo, accompanied by a delegation that included former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Itulah was warmly welcomed at the Uromi residence of Chief Friday Ibadin, a retired police commissioner and key figure in the Labour Party.

Following discussions behind closed doors, leaders representing the five local governments in the region emerged to announce their unified backing of Barrister Ighodalo, citing his demonstrated competence as the primary factor behind their decision.

Chief Ibadin reiterated his backing for Peter Obi, citing his competence and a belief in the importance of power rotation to the South for fairness and justice.

He emphasised this stance while endorsing Barr. Ighodalo advocates similar principles in Edo state.

Meanwhile, LP Senatorial Youth Leader Mr. Osunbor Idemudia Emmanuel pledged support for Barr. Ighodalo but requested attention to road infrastructure in Edo Central, humorously warning of consequences if promises were left unfulfilled.

Ighodalo thanks LP leaders for endorsement

In response, Asue Ighodalo expressed gratitude for the bipartisan support extended by the leaders of the Labour Party, emphasising his humility in receiving their endorsement.

Barr. Ighodalo said:

“Once campaigns begin I will come back to ask you to work with me to help me spread my message across the entire State. I believe that anybody who wants good for their people belongs to the same party I belong to; so I sincerely thank you for looking beyond party politics to adopt me.

"We all love our people and want the best for them; I am clear in my mind that finding and working with a critical mass of people who hold these same views is how we will not only build our state but even the nation.”

Chief Ibadin becomes the latest prominent figure from the Labour movement, joining others like the Okphebholo family, Barrister Abdul Mahmoud, Professor Chris Nwaokobia, and Honorable Lucky Obiyan in publicly supporting Barrister Asue Ighodalo.

Obidient endorses PDP’s Ighodalo for Edo governorship seat

Similarly, Professor Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jr., a prominent member of the Obidient Movement, has declared his backing for a candidate in the upcoming Edo state gubernatorial election.

His social media platform conveyed this declaration on Sunday, March 24th.

He clarified that his endorsement stems from shared principles with the Obidient Movement rather than allegiance to any specific political party, highlighting the importance of his endorsement.

