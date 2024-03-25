Professor Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jr., a key figure in the Obidient Movement, has announced his endorsement for a candidate in the upcoming Edo state gubernatorial election

This announcement was made on Sunday, March 24, through his social media platform

Emphasising that his endorsement is based on shared values with the Obidient Movement rather than party affiliation, he underscores the significance of his support

Benin, Edo - Professor Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jr., a prominent member and organiser of the Obidient Movement, has officially declared his support for Dr Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming September gubernatorial election in Edo State.

Announcing his endorsement on his official X account, @NwaokobiaJnr, on Sunday, March 24, the leader of the Country First Movement outlined the reasons behind his decision to back Dr Ighodalo.

Known for his active engagement in social causes, Nwaokobia Jr. disclosed that he had received numerous inquiries through calls and messages regarding his preferred candidate for the gubernatorial position in Edo State.

After thorough deliberation on prominent candidates like Barrister Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party and Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Nwaokobia Jr. argued persuasively for Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the most suitable choice.

Why I chose PDP's Ighodalo over Akpata - Prof. Nwaokobia Jr

He stressed that his endorsement was rooted in qualities like competency, capability, integrity, and a commitment to justice, equality, and fairness, irrespective of political allegiances.

Prof Nwaokobia Jr wrote:

"My choice aligns with individuals like @alexottiofr, who has excelled as Chairman and Board Member of several esteemed companies in Corporate Nigeria.

"My choice resonates with @PeterObi, who served as an impeccable Chairman of a bank. My choice is the former Chairman of Sterling Bank and one of the most accomplished commercial lawyers in Nigeria."

Nwaokobia Jr. highlighted Dr. Ighodalo's integrity and character, noting his role on the Christopher Kolade Foundation board.

He urged people to recognize Christopher Kolade's stature and achievements, indicating that Dr. Ighodalo's endorsement carries weight because of this association.

Additionally, Nwaokobia Jr. emphasized Dr. Ighodalo's candidacy as a symbol of equity, fairness, and inclusiveness in Edo State politics, given his background in the Edo Central Senatorial Zone.

He stressed that his support transcends party lines, aligning with the values of the Obidient Movement.

He stated:

"Asue Ighodalo is PROFOUNDLY more Competent, Capable, Credible, and Proven in Private and Public Life" than the other candidates. He deemed it hypocritical to base support for Olumide Akpata solely on his competency when Dr. Ighodalo clearly surpasses him in these aspects."

