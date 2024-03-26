Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso, son of former governor of Kano state, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has made the list of commissioner nominees

Kwankwaso's eldest son was nominated alongside three others in a list sent to the Kano State House of Assembly for confirmation

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore confirmed the commissioner nominees on the floor of the house on Tuesday, March 26

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has nominated Mustapha Rabi’u Kwankwaso and three other Commissioner nominees.

Yusuf sent the list of the fresh four Commissioner nominees to the Kano state house of assembly for confirmation.

Kwankwaso’s son and three others make list of commissioner nominees Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/@imranvashyr

Mustapha is the son of former Kano state governor and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, Vanguard reported

The other nominees are Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, Abduljabbar Umar Garko and Hon. Shehu Usman Aliyu Karaye

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore read the letter containing the names of the commissioner nominees on the floor of the house on Tuesday, March 26.

“I wish to request the kind consideration and approval of the Honourable House to appoint Four Commissioners and members of the Executive Council

“The request is hereby forwarded for approval by the Kano Assembly.”

According to TheCable, Mustapha is the eldest son of Kwankwaso.

Yusuf was the personal assistant to Kwankwaso when the latter was governor of Kano from 1999 to 2003. The governor is also married to Kwankwaso’s niece.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf approved the appointment of an additional seven heads of agencies and 13 special advisers.

He also approved the promotion of his official spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, from chief press secretary (CPS) to director general, media and publicity.

Gov Yusuf gives key appointment to Ganduje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf announced a fresh appointment for the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

Among the former governors expected to be in the Kano elders council was Rabiu Kwankwaso, governor of the state before the current APC national chairman, Ganduje.

While Ganduje is the face of the APC in Kano, Kwankwaso is the face of the ruling NNPP in the state.

