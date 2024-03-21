How Atiku Directed Us to Work for Labour Party's Victory in Lagos, Party's Chairmen Open Up
- The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) LGA Chairmen Forum said Atiku Abubakar and NWC directed them to work for Rhodes-Vivour’s victory
- The forum said the decision was made after the PDP candidate, Atiku lost the 2023 Presidential election in Lagos state
- The chairman of the forum, Hon. Adeboyega Adegbesan said the PDP governorship, JANDOR refused to step down for Rhodes-Vivour as instructed by Atiku
The Lagos Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) LGA Chairmen Forum has narrated how Atiku Abubakar directed them to work for Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.
The chairman of the forum, Hon. Adeboyega Adegbesan, said Atiku told the PDP governorship in Lagos, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as JANDOR, to step down for Rhodes-Vivour which JANDOR rejected.
Adegbesan stated this in a release jointly signed with the secretary, Hon. Malomo Adelabu, Tribune reported.
Why Atiku wanted us to work for Rhodes-Vivour
He explained that Atiku and PDP national leadership decided to support Rhodes-Vivour following the loss Atiku suffered at the 2023 Presidential poll.
The Forum said all the leaders based their decision on “the outcome of Presidential Election of 2023 where Labour scored 582,664 votes as against PDP that scored 75,750 votes.”
‘Two days after Peter Obi had a discussion with JANDOR on the issue of working with the Labour Party, H. E. Atiku Abubakar, our presidential candidate invited JANDOR to his Abuja home on the same issue of working arrangements with the Labour Party.
“The meeting involved H. E. Atiku, a retired General and one other powerful Northern leader. The issue of collaboration was raised and JANDOR stated that he was not ready to step down for Labour Party Candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, and the only condition is for Gbadebo to step down for him because he has his Awori people behind him,”
PDP’s Jandor exposes LP’s Rhodes-Vivour
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jandor revealed how Rhodes-Vivour was offered to him as his deputy but declined the offer.
Speaking during an Instagram live interview with Ifedayo Olarinde, AKA Daddy Freeze, Jandor revealed that he declined the offer for Rhodes-Vivour to be his deputy because he was being imposed on him by his godfather.
He stated that he left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) because of godfatherism and was unwilling to fight the same battle in the PDP.
