The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has revealed how his counterpart in Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was offered to him as his deputy but declined the offer.

Jandor disclosed this development during an Instagram live interview with popular Cool FM's Ifedayo Olarinde, AKA Daddy Freeze.

Speaking during the interview, Jandor revealed that he declined the offer for Rhodes-Vivour to be his deputy because he was being imposed on him by his godfather.

He stated that he left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) because of godfatherism and was unwilling to fight the same battle in the PDP.

Jandor said:

"The same thing I fought in APC, surfaced in PDP. When we got to PDP, we were just doing what we were supposed to do and all of that to pcik the ticket and galvanise support here and there.

"We went into the primary election and I was able to pick the ticket. After picking the ticket, somebody who is our leader in PDP came up to say there's this boy Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is a son of my good friend, I want him to be your deputy.

"I was like no, I can't fight a godfather where I was coming from, and I will come here and be nursing another one. It really does not make sense."

He stated that he notified the party's national leadership, and they backed his decision but also gave him the option to allow anyone who wants to be deputy to apply.

Jandor said he gave in to the idea and allowed interested individuals to apply, including Rhodes-Vivour, who also submitted his application.

He said:

"He (Rhodes-Vivour) also applied just like every other person and I still have a copy of that application letter."

Jandor stated that he was not willing to give Rhodes-Vivour a shot and he eventually picked Funke Akindele

