FCT, Abuja - Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North, disclosed during an interview on the 'Mic On podcast' hosted by journalist Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television that he successfully secured projects worth N1 billion for his constituents.

This disclosure comes amid increased scrutiny of federal lawmakers' allocation of funds for constituency projects.

The lawmaker said his impact and influence have helped him get more funds for his people.

This scrutiny was triggered by recent allegations by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, who suggested that certain "senior" senators received N500 million for projects.

These discussions arose during a Senate session during which Senator Abdul Ningi, now suspended, claimed that the 2024 budget had been inflated by N3 trillion.

The lawmaker preferred a situation where each senator receives a set allocation for constituency projects.

As quoted by TheCable, he said:

“The way it is done now, you basically rely on your weights and contacts to see what you can get for your people,

“Well, it is just the system. Just the system. It is a system in Nigeria… like I said, I’d have preferred a situation where we all know what we are getting — you don’t need to lobby for it and it is a standard thing.

“All the 109 senators from the onset should know what is going on in their particular district.

“A better approach would have been for senatorial uniformity. So if they say that everyone should get about N1 billion, so be it. But this way, you rely on your weight and contacts to see what you can get for your people."

Funds are for my constituents - Senator Nwoko

When asked whether he had received up to N1 billion in allocation, the senator affirmed that he had.

He emphasised that such funds were directed towards projects benefiting his constituents and attributing his status to such actions.

Senator Nwoko said:

“Of course I did. That’s why I am who I am. But these are projects for my people.”

The senator expressed a lack of interest in knowing the identities of contractors handling projects, emphasising his focus solely on completing projects secured for Delta North.

Ali Ndume, the Senate's chief whip, remarked on March 13th that certain legislative leaders received larger allocations for constituency projects, suggesting a disparity in treatment akin to George Orwell's "Animal Farm."

