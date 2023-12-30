Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Senate has passed the 2024 appropriation bill presented by President Bola Tinubu

Members of the Nigerian Senate increased the 2024 budget size from N27.5 trillion to N28.7 trillion

Akpabio disclosed that the document would be sent to President Tinubu for his assent for immediate implementation

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has passed the 2024 appropriation bill as proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Red Chambers increased the budget size from N27.5 trillion to N28.7 trillion on Saturday, December 30.

According to TheCable, the 2024 budget size was increased by N1.2 trillion.

The budget passed has N1.7 trillion as statutory transfers, N8.7 trillion as recurrent expenditure, and N9.9 trillion as capital expenditure.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio presided over the passage of the bill after the consideration of a report by the Appropriations Committee on the 2024 Appropriations Bill presented by its chair, Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Ogun), Daily Trust report.

Akpabio said the document would immediately be transmitted to President Tinubu for his assent so that implementation could commence by Monday, January 1.

Senate set to pass 2024 budget today

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate will consider and pass the 2024 budget on Saturday, December 30, by 1 pm.

Recall that the Red Chamber had earlier adjourned plenary till Friday, December 29, to consider and pass the 2024 budget.

However, the date was shifted to Saturday, December 30, according to a statement by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze.

Tinubu’s budget lacks strategic plan to Improve Nigerians

The N27.5 trillion 2024 appropriation bill presented by President Tinubu was criticised for lacking a strategic plan to improve and impact the lives of Nigerians.

The budget, tagged ‘Budget for the Renewed Hope’, was presented before the national assembly on Wednesday, November 29.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, the chairman of the Board of Amnesty International, Nigeria, and executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the budget does not have the potency to curb the hardship of Nigerians who are already plunged into deplorable conditions worsened by the unplanned removal of petrol subsidies.

