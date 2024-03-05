The 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers sacked by the appellate court have been given new appointments

These appointments were given to them by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, as announced on Tuesday, March 5

However, these lawmakers have stated that they will continue legal processes to be reinstated in the state parliament

Jos, Plateau - Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has designated the 16 dismissed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers from the state assembly as liaison officers for their constituencies.

These lawmakers lost their positions in November 2023 when the Appeal Court ruled that their party, the PDP, couldn't endorse candidates for an election.

The appellate court sacked at least 16 lawmakers from the PDP in the aftermath of the 2023 polls.

Source: Facebook

However, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn a similar judgment against Governor Mutfwang, the dismissed lawmakers are determined to reclaim their seats.

Following their disruptive presence at the assembly upon reopening in January, the legislators sought a review of the court's ruling that removed them.

The Appeal Court recently rejected their plea, imposing a collective fine of N128 million for filing a baseless lawsuit.

However, during their swearing-in ceremony as liaison officers on Monday, the governor stated that their new roles were intended to improve rural involvement and promote comprehensive development throughout the state.

PDP lawmakers vow to continue legal battle for reinstatement

Despite the recent court ruling and new appointments, the PDP lawmakers expressed their intention to continue pursuing their legal challenge.

Timothy Dantong, the representative for the Riyom constituency and a member of the impacted PDP legislators, said:

“The judgment of the Appeal Court is being misinterpreted. It was a day for a hearing, and our lawyer did not present the case on that day."

According to Daily Trust, he further stated that:

“There was an application for an extension of time. The issue of reviewing our case was not even brought before the court that day. When our lawyer realised that it was a three-man panel instead of a five-man panel, he said he was not going to present the matter before a three-man panel because the constitution is very clear about it.

"And in every reviewed case, there is a five-man panel. He told the panel that he had written to the President of the Court of Appeal and requested the five-man panel as it is in the constitution."

Dantong clarified that the judges were irritated and opted to impose a fine on him for wasting their time.

Reports circulated incorrectly, stating that the case had been dismissed.

However, Dantong pointed out that the case hadn’t even been heard, let alone dismissed.

Plateau speaker refuses to inaugurate APC lawmakers

Meanwhile, the Plateau state legislative arm is embroiled in a political controversy, which could soon escalate tensions.

The APC has criticised Speaker Gabriel Dewan for his refusal to induct 16 members into the assembly.

Nonetheless, Dewan clarified to Legit.ng that the situation was clear-cut and devoid of the complexities alleged by the APC.

