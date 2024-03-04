The US Supreme Court has dismissed the judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court banning Donald Trump from contesting the 2024 presidential election

In its judgment on Thursday, the court ruled that states did not have the power to affect section 3 of the 14th amendment of the constitution on anyone contesting federal offices

United States - Donald Trump, former president of the United States, has been handed a sweeping victory by the Supreme Court on Monday, March 4, following a ruling that states cannot kick him off the ballot because of his actions, which led to the January 6 attack at the Capitol.

The judgment of the Supreme Court has brought a swift end to the case with greater implications for the 2024 election.

According to NBC News, the judgment was contained in an unsigned ruling with no dissents. It reversed the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court, which banned Trump from serving the country as president again, citing section 3 of the 14th amendment of the constitution.

The constitutional provision stated that those who had held government positions and were later caught in the act of insurrection would be banned from running for various offices.

Why US Supreme Court judgment favour Donald Trump

But the US Supreme Court said the Colorado Supreme Court was wrong to have assumed that states can determine whether a presidential candidate or other candidate for the federal office cannot contest.

The judgment cleared that Congress and not the states should set the rules for enforcing the 14th Amendment provision against candidates contesting for federal offices. It stated that such a decision applies to all states, not just Colorado.

It stated that states have the power to ban people from contesting for offices in the state and from appearing on the ballot under section 3.

