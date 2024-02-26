The arrest of the Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, has continued to gain reactions from concerned opposition party members

Benin, Edo - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Rilwan OIanrewaju, has condemned the recent arrest of the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, calling on the police to maintain decorum and allow democracy to thrive.

Recall that there was anxiety in Edo state as some armed men comprising the police and officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested Abure on Wednesday, February 21.

Recently, the national treasurer of the party, Oluchi Oparah, accused Abure of embezzling about N3 billion of the party fund, but the former was soon suspended after the allegation.

It was learnt that Abure was arrested for attempted murder following a petition from the party's former national youth leader, Eragbe Anselm Aphimia.

Olanrewaju comments on Abure's arrest

But Olanrewaju, in an interview with Legit.ng, said the embattled Labour Party chairman should have been invited if the police had enough evidence to substantiate the allegation.

The PDP chieftain said:

The arrest of the Labour Party chairman is condemnable. Our police should not be used as political instruments because it will result in anarchy. We are in a democratic system, and there should be decorum at every level.

If there is an allegation of attempted murder, he deserves to be invited if there is substantive evidence levelled against him. We see now that they made an arrest in a pathetic way and are investigating. This system of arrest before investigation should stop.

Aburi is not a saint, he also enjoyed the same terrible humiliation of Lamidi Apapa, but as I said, impunity is not the way to go. Nigerians should condemn the way he was arrested. I hope LP remain active in opposition so as to keep the APC in check. I hope LP and NNPP leaders can now see that they need to come together with PDP to rescue this country."

LP national chairman Abure leaves police custody

Legit.ng earlier reported that Julius Abure, the embattled Labour Party national chairman, who was arrested on Wednesday night, was released by the police on Thursday morning.

Following his release, Abure assured that the Edo state chairman of the Labour Party and the state publicity secretary, who was arrested with him, would soon be released.

According to Abure, the APC has been causing crises within the Labour Party since the 2023 election, and several frivolous petitions have been written against him.

