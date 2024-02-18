A former chieftain of the PDP in Abuja, Deji Adeyanju, has said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would not stop contesting for Nigeria's president

Adeyanju, who was recognised in some quarters as the new media director of the PDP during the first term of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said Atiku has an over-bloated ego

Legit.ng reports that Adeyanju stated that the alleged desire "to gather money every four years" would not allow Atiku to give up on his presidential dream

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Deji Adeyanju, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said former vice president Atiku Abubakar, would not stop contesting for the presidency.

Adeyanju's comment comes as Nigeria looks forward to the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku is a former vice president of Nigeria. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Atiku was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 elections. He ran unsuccessfully for president of Nigeria six times: in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Recently, his camp said he is not retiring from Nigerian politics and will contest in the 2027 election when he would have clocked 80.

Adeyanju posited that Atiku is greedy, has an over-bloated ego, and wants more money, reasons he would not back down on his presidential bid.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night, February 18:

"Atiku will not stop contesting because of greed, over-bloated ego and also because contesting has become his own MMM. He uses contesting to gather money every 4 years."

The three reasons, according to Adeyanju:

Atiku allegedly has an over-bloated ego. Atiku is allegedly greedy. Contesting has allegedly become Atiku's MMM.

