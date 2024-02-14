Prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, has described the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as "the face of Olympic Gold medal corruption" in the country

Omokri questioned how $6.2 million would be withdrawn from the nation's treasury under Buhari's watch without him knowing

Legit.ng reports that the outspoken former presidential aide also lashed out at Buhari’s nephew, Sabiu 'Tunde' Yusuf, who he said "should be cooling his heels in Kuje prison"

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a one-time special assistant on social media to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday, February 14, said former president Muhammadu Buhari ought to be facing trial.

Omokri said Buhari should be prosecuted by the Bola Tinubu administration for his alleged part in the damage done to the Nigerian economy.

Buhari positioned himself as Nigeria’s anti-corruption czar, but massive frauds are believed to have happened under his nose. Photo credit: @MBuhari

Omokri surprised at scale of corruption under Buhari

The social media personality also expressed his view that Buhari’s nephew, Sabiu Yusuf (Tunde), "should be cooling his heels in Kuje prison" — along with the former Nigerian leader.

Omokri's comments come against the backdrop of the alleged withdrawal of $6.2 million from the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023. The withdrawal happened through a forged document.

Omokri wrote on his verified X page:

"Abdulsalami (Abubakar) is the father of Nigerian democracy. Obasanjo (Olusegun) is the father of modern Nigeria.

"Jonathan is the face of democracy in Africa

"While Buhari is the face of Olympic Gold Medal Corruption in Nigeria.

"How can you be President, and $6.2 million will be withdrawn from the treasury under your watch, and you will not know? It is either you are inept, corrupt, or both! The man should be cooling his heels in Kuje prison with his Patek Phillipe Nautilus wristwatch-wearing, former recharge card-selling nephew, Tunde Sabiu Yusuf. The two of them are like Anini and Monday Osunbor."

In another post, the diaspora-based public commentator said:

"General Buhari's nephew, Tunde Sabiu Yusuf, was a recharge card seller in Daura in 2015. Please fact-check me. Yet, if you zoom in on this photo, you will observe that Sabiu is wearing a $99,000 Patek Phillipe Nautilus wristwatch. His total annual salary as PA to Buhari was less than $6,000. How could he afford such a watch when public servants are prohibited by law from accepting gifts beyond $250 and cannot run a private business while in office? Please fact-check me again: A Nigerian oil minister, Tam David West, was sacked and prosecuted for accepting a similar watch as a gift.

"Tunde Sabiu and his uncle Buhari should be in handcuffs facing trial. Godwin Emefiele should not be their scapegoat!"

