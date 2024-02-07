President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been issued seven days ultimatum to fix the price of the good

Femi Falana, a senior advocate and human rights activist, has filed the suit before the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the court ruled that there was no objection to the motion filed to compel the federal government to fix the price of things

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been ordered to fix the prices of goods and petroleum in the country within now and seven days time.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in the Ikoyi area of Lagos granted the order on Wednesday, February 7, following an originating motion filed by the foremost Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), The Nation reported.

He said:

“I have had the applicant Femi Falana in a suit no San, FHC/L/CS/869/2023, and I have also discovered that despite the service of the Originating motion on the respondents namely Attorney-General of the Federation and the Price Control Board, no opposition to it by way of counter affidavit, which is law that all the facts deposed in the affidavit attached to the originating motion are all deemed admitted.

“Consequently, all prayers that are sought for in the motion papers are hereby granted as prayed.”

Goods court asks Tinubu to fix within seven days

The court then ordered that the Tinubu-led federal government should immediately fix the price of salt, milk, flour, bicycles, and its spare parts, as well as petroleum products such as the petrol motor spirit (PMS), kerosene, and diesel.

Falana (SAN) had approached the court for the following:

“Whether by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act., the first defendant is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods that are of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act."

