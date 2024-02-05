Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was endorsed by the northern senatorial district of Ondo state to run for the governorship

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northern senatorial district also encouraged the governor to declare his ambition officially

The governor was also hailed for his achievement despite only recently being sworn into office

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members in the northern senatorial district of Ondo state have collectively supported Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's aspirations for the upcoming November 2024 gubernatorial election.

The party supporters gathered in Oka Akoko, expressing their endorsement as they believe Aiyedatiwa must continue the developmental projects initiated by the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Ondo state governor has been told to declare his governorship ambition officially. Photo Credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Representing the leaders, Hon. Gbenga Omole, a former lawmaker and Special Adviser to spoke about the leaders' endorsement of the governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Omole highlighted that the governor's endorsement reflects the majority's desires in the area and the state.

He praised Aiyedatiwa for his developmental efforts, especially in maintaining peace and stability within the party and the state since taking office.

Omole, conveying the support from the leaders and the community, encouraged Aiyedatiwa to continue working diligently to meet the people's high expectations.

He assured the governor of the people's backing in securing the party's ticket for the upcoming election.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, he mentioned that the Ayedatiwa government has swiftly addressed the desires and hopes of the state's residents since taking office.

He emphasised that Ayedatiwa and his team collaborated effectively to provide quality governance, staying true to their commitment and never letting down the citizens.

He urged the local community to support Ayedatiwa, assuring them that the governor would actively promote development and ensure the widespread benefits of democracy throughout the state.

Aiyedatiwa told to declare governorship bid

While assuring the people of Akoko Southwest about Aiyedatiwa's positive impact and commitment to democracy, leaders cautioned party members to stay vigilant against saboteurs and deceptive elements as the state approaches elections.

They emphasised Aiyedatiwa's achievements, such as timely salary payments, pensioner gratuities, road construction, environmental improvements, and interventions in education.

The local party members acknowledged the governor for appointing three individuals from their area but urged him to include more hands for the success of his government.

Additionally, they urged Aiyedatiwa to declare his interest in the 2024 gubernatorial election, citing his loyalty and collaboration with the in managing state affairs.

Ondo: Gov Aiyedatiwa appoints Ajulo, Sowore, Falana, others as cabinet members

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has sworn in his cabinet members and approved the re-appointment of some members.

Four cabinet members who were previously dismissed were returned to the fold.

Similarly, the new appointees comprised other new faces, including Olukayode Ajulo, a renowned lawyer.

Source: Legit.ng