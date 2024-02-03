The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Shittu Ibrahim as the winner of the Saki West State Constituency rerun election for Oyo House of Assembly

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate defeated Julius Okedoyin, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court of Appeal had upheld the tribunal’s judgement and ordered a rerun in two polling units.

According to The Nation, Shittu polled 290 votes while Okedoyin had 330 votes on Saturday, February 3

The APC candidate polled 200 votes in Unit 7, Ward 6, Odo Osun to beat Okedoyin, who had 190 votes.

The INEC Presiding Officer said that APC in the two Units scored 13, 982 while PDP scored 13, 755. The two parties recorded 299 and 333 in addition to their earlier results, New Telegraph reported.

With the declaration, the APC candidate has displaced Femi Julius of the PDP in the State constituency.

In November 2023, the Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal’s judgement and ordered a rerun in the two polling units.

The appellate court also directed INEC to withdraw the certificate of return from Shittu.

INEC suspends re-run elections in Enugu

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC announced the suspension of ongoing re-run elections in specific constituencies in Enugu, Kano and Akwa Ibom states. The electoral body said the suspension was due to disruptions, irregularities and abduction of election officials.

According to INEC National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun mni, the decision to suspend the re-run election is in alignment with the provisions of Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The affected areas are as follows: Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State with suspension of elections in two Polling Units. Enugu South 1 State Constituency, Enugu state with the suspension of elections in all eight Polling Units and Kunchi/Tsanyawa State Constituency, Kano State with the suspension of elections in all ten Polling Units in Kunchi LGA.

