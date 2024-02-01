The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed a new National Woman Leader for the opposition party

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, announced the appointment of Hon. Amina Divine Arong

Ologunagba explained that Arong, a Cross River state indgene will serve out the term of the late National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A prominent women mobilizer, Hon. Amina Divine Arong from Cross River State, has been appointed as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Woman Leader.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement issued via the party’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig, on Thursday, February 1.

Amina Divine Arong appointed as new PDP National Woman Leader Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Ologunagba said Arong will serve out the term of the late National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, who died on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

According to the statement, the new National Woman has a long-standing commitment to the growth of the PDP.

Arong was said to have been leading and mobilizing several Party Women and Youth groups at various levels as well as in the conduct of Party Primaries and Congresses in several parts of the country.

“The new National Woman Leader brings on board to the national leadership of the PDP her intellectual capacity as well as experience, competence and vigour in mobilizing women for the Party at both the State and National Levels.”

PDP Suspends Kogi Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP in Kogi state suspended the chairman of the Dekina local government area in the state, Ibrahim Huseini. Before his indefinite suspension, Huseini was accused of misappropriating N19 million from the party’s account and issuing threats to members.

The opposition party in the state also accused the embattled chairman of engaging in anti-party activities during the November 2023 governorship election held in the state. T

his was contained in a letter dated January 21, 2024, in which officials of the PDP in the Dekina LGA passed a vote of no confidence in him. The PDP local government working committee in Dekina accused the embattled chairman, of disrespecting established party protocols and institutions.

Source: Legit.ng