Police commission has approved and promoted commissioners to ten state commands in Nigeria

PSC Chairman, Solomon Arase, confirmed the development via a statement issued on Wednesday, January 31

Arase urged the newly promoted CP to carry out their jobs with utmost professionalism

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has carried out a strategic reshuffling in some state commands.

PSC on Wednesday, January 31, approved the appointment and posting of commissioners of police for 10 state commands.

PSC chairman, Solomon Arase, warned that the commission will not accept any excuse for failure to give effective and efficient leadership. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, this came after the promotion of 14 deputy commissioners of police to the substantive rank of commissioners.

The spokesperson of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the newly appointed State Commissioners of Police are Peter Ukachi Opara, former Deputy Commissioner, Administration in Imo State, who has been posted to Osun State; Olughemiga Emmanuel Adesina posted to Benue State, Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, Ekiti State Command and Mohammed Umar Abba, Adamawa State Command.

CP Beneth Igwe has returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command as the commissioner in charge of the command, Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, CP force secretary’s office has been posted to Delta state command, Ademola Waheed Ayilara, former DCP state CID Lagos command heads the Akwa Ibom state command.

Others are David Iloyanomon, former DCP administration Anambra state command, posted to head Taraba state command; Abayomi Oladipo Peter, takes over Ondo state command and Hassan Abdu Yabnet is now CP Plateau state command.

PSC chairman, Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police told the new Command CPs that they should rebuild public trust through robust partnership with the public, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PSC published 2023 recruitment special list? Fact emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a message that has been circulating on the social networking site, Facebook, since December 2023 claims that the Police Service Commission has published a “2023 recruitment special list”.

The PSC is the civilian oversight body established under the Nigerian Constitution for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Reacting, the PSC disowned the “special” list in a statement, describing it as “fictitious”.

Police dismiss 7 powerful senior officers, reduce 10 others in ranks

No less than 7 senior police officers have been dismissed by the police service commission (PSC) over gross misconduct.

This happened simultaneously when 10 other senior officers were reduced in ranks.

Source: Legit.ng