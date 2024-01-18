Hundreds of women trooped out to show solidarity for the Supreme Court ahead of its verdict on the Nasarawa gubernatorial election

The women converged at the Unity Fountain monument for a peaceful protest to reverse the appellate court's judgement

The appellate court had ruled in favour of the incumbent, who lost to the opposition at the election tribunal

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - In the build-up to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Nasarawa state governorship election held on March 18, 2023, women from Nasarawa state are urging the court to uphold its independence and resist external pressures.

The coalition, comprising representatives from various organisations and civil society groups, expressed their plea through a staged protest at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Thursday, January 18.

The Supreme Court is expected to give a final verdict on Friday, Jan. 19. Photo Credit: David Ombugadu/Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

During the demonstration, the women displayed placards with messages in solidarity for a fair hearing at the apex court.

The protesters emphasised the importance of the judiciary remaining impartial and free from external influences.

Deaconess and evangelist Lydia Cletus Auta, speaking on behalf of the women, highlighted that the residents of Nasarawa state had collectively voted for Hon. David Ombugadu.

She asserted that any verdict diverging from the people’s choice would not be accepted.

Supreme Court must resist pressure - Nasarawa women

Auta urged the judiciary to resist any attempts at manipulation based on religious affiliations, emphasising the crucial need for fairness and justice in the decision-making process.

She said:

“It is imperative that the upcoming Supreme Court verdict be devoid of any external pressures or undue influence.

"The decision rendered by the highest court in the land should reflect an impartial and unbiased examination of the facts and evidence presented before it

“We humbly call upon all our fellow citizens to maintain a peaceful and respectful demeanor as we await the unfolding of events in the legal arena."

The women urged the authorities to guarantee transparency and openness in managing the case and to release a verdict that accurately represents public opinion.

They also appealed to the judges to withstand external pressures and decide the outcome based solely on the merits of their case.

The women said:

“We call on all Nigerians to stand with us in solidarity. This is not just about one election or one state. It is about the integrity of our democratic process and the rights of every citizen to have their voices heard."

Supreme Court's previous verdict

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the Nasarawa state governorship dispute between.

The apex court said all parties would be notified when it is ready to deliver its final judgement on the appeal filed by PDP's Ombugadu.

The PDP and Ombugadu are seeking the reversal of the Court of Appeal judgement, which upheld the election of Governor Sule.

Source: Legit.ng