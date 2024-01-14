A Kano-based lawyer, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, said he does not agree with the Supreme Court on the issue of Governor Yusuf's membership

Hassan, however, said it is a thing of great joy to see the will of the people and residents of Kano triumph

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Hassan said Abba Yusuf was the choice of the people and he won the March 18 governorship election

A Kano-based lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, has reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court which reversed the sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Hassan said there is no doubt that Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won the March 18 Kano governorship election.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he said he does not agree with the Supreme Court on the issue of membership but he is very glad the real winner of the election won at the apex court.

“The constitution says only a member of a party can be sponsored for a gubernatorial election and Section 77 of the Electoral Act defines who a member is. That is not a pre-election matter. It goes directly to the validity of a candidacy as laid down by our laws. “

The prominent lawyer said the people and residents of Kano are celebrating the victory of Governor Yusuf at the apex court because he is their choice.

“The whole of Kano is celebrating right now. Outside the legal gymnastics, there was really no doubt who the real winner of the election was. Abba Yusuf was the choice of the people and he won that election.”

Barrister Hassan said it is great to see the will of the people triumph after all the legal gymnastics.

“In as much as I have faulted our courts over the position that issues bordering around Section 77 are a pre-election matter, it is really a thing of great joy to see the will of the people triumph. That is the very essence of an election. Governor Abba Yusuf is the choice of his people.”

Supreme Court reverses sack of Kano Gov Yusuf

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the verdict of the Court of Appeal that sacked Governor Yusuf of Kano state.

Justice John Okoro-led five-member panel of the apex court faulted the decision of the appellate court to deduct 165,616 votes from the votes of the governor in the March 18 governorship election.

