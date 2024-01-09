The National University Commission (NUC) has dismissed the report making rounds that a list of over 100 yet-to-be-identified individuals as fake professors and associating them to various universities in the country.

According to Premium Times, Chris Maiyaki, the acting executive secretary of the NUC, in an interview on Sunday, January 7, said the commission did not blacklisted anyone as fake professors at any point in time.

While the NUC later released a statement dismissing the report, some universities, including federal and state varsities.

UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin has denied the report that there were 11 fake professors in the varsity. Kunle Akogun, the spokesperson of the institution, said fake professors do not exist in the institution and that the system does not employ fake professors.

According to Akogun, the reason for the clarification was to assure stakeholders that it had an age-long reputation in terms of standards, strict compliance with the best practices as well as integrity.

Covenant University

The Ogun state-based university has also dismissed the reports of harbouring four fake professors in the institution.

Chichi Ononiwu, the university spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, January 7, said that none of the names in the circulated list was a member of the university.

University of Ibadan

The University of Ibadan in Oyo state has also debunked the report, describing the claim that some fake professors were identified in the varsity as baseless.

Ganiyu Saliu, the institution's registrar and secretary to the council and senate, in a statement in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, said the names mentioned in the circulating list were not members of the university community.

Babcock University

The management of the private university in Ilisan Remo in Ogun state has also debunked the alleged list of fake professors in circulation.

Babcock University's director of communication and marketing, Joshua Suleiman, condemned the list and said the information was mischievous and total falsehood.

Redeemers University

The Osun state-based varsity has also debunked the report of having fake professors in the higher institution, adding that no such academic existed in its payroll.

Adetunji Adeleye, the deputy director of the corporate affairs directorate of the Redeemers University, said the purported names of fake professors in the institution never work with the university.

Other universities that have denied harbouring fake professors are:

University of Lagos (UNILAG) Federal University of Technology (FUTA) Bayero University Kano (BUK)

