The management of Bayero University, Kano has refuted the claims making rounds that the school had 20 counterfeit professors

The institution's Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sagir Adamu, said the accusations were malicious attempts targeted at denting the school's image

The National Universities Commission has also rejected the claims that some universities in Nigeria are harbouring uncertified professors

The management of Bayero University, Kano has refuted the allegations that the tertiary institution had 20 fake professors.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas, signed a statement on Tuesday, January 9, to debunk the accusations.

BUK Vice Chancellor rejects the claim that the institution is harbouring fake professors. Photo Credit: BUK

Source: Twitter

According to the PUNCH, he said the report was “malicious, doctored and fallacious” and could damage the university’s good image.

This is after a broadcast medium published 100 names of purported fake professors in Nigeria alongside their institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor further noted that the National Universities Commission, the authoritative body overseeing higher education in Nigeria, has also discredited and disowned any such report suggesting the presence of counterfeit Professors within the University.

The release reminds that the school was recently ranked as 3rd best-value university for international students by an international educational database assessor StudyAbroadAide, based in South Korea.

The statement calls on the public to disregard what the varsity management described as an attempt to stain the good name of the institution.

The release reads in part:

"We call on people to disregard the said publication as not only fake but also with the intent to destroy the reputation of Nigerian universities by some enemies of progress"

Prof Sagir also said the University has always followed the standard procedures and regulations as stipulated by the regulating authorities in the country.

“We emphatically deny the existence of such professors in our highly reputable institution of learning, which can be attested to by the recent global rankings released by internationally reputable universities’ accessors.”

Covenant University denies having fake professors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that the management of Covenant University, Ota has denied the allegations that the institution was sheltering fake academics.

The institution said that the four names of fake professors attributed to the school are not on the university's payroll.

The management then went further to urge members of the public to discredit such claims, stating that they are unsubstantiated.

