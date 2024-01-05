Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed Mr Jimoh Ibrahim as the new senior special assistant on non-indigenes

The new appointee is the chairman of Ebira Progressive Association in Asaba, Delta state

The governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, has appointed Mr Jimoh Ibrahim Akaaba as his Senior Special Assistant on Non-indigene.

Akaaba, the chairman of the Ebira Progressive Association in Asaba, Delta, thanked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for facilitating his appointment.

Akaaba is a native of Kogi Central, the constituency of Senator Natasha. He said the senator has been a great advocate for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Kogi Central.

He praised her for opening doors of opportunity for many individuals, including himself.

“I am writing with a grateful and joyful heart to express my sincere appreciation for making my appointment as the SSA on Non-indigene to His Excellency, the executive governor of Delta, possible. I appreciate and acknowledge the trust and confidence you have in me and the entire Ebira community here in Delta,” He wrote on social media on Tuesday.

He also commended the senator for her dedication to public service and humanity. He said her advocacy has resulted in positive outcomes for the constituency, such as empowering individuals, fostering economic growth, and creating a more resilient community.

He said her vision for a thriving and inclusive society is becoming a reality.

“You have shown a proactive approach and tireless advocacy in addressing the needs of our constituency. Your initiatives have made a tangible impact, as many people have benefited from them. Your commitment to public service and humanity is commendable and reflects your steadfast dedication,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude not only as a member of her constituency but also as someone who has just benefited from her benevolence.

He also said he values the importance of leadership that goes above and beyond. He said the senator had inspired him with her ability to bring about positive change.

How Natasha Akpoti Became Nigerian Senator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported on how Senator Natasha became the first female member of the national legislative arm in Kogi State.

The election that brought her in was a highly contested one. She was first declared the runner-up in the election by the INEC but she took to court to seek redress which she later had.

