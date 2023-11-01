The camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has dismissed the emergence of Hon. Ehie Edison as the new speaker of the house

Dumle Maol, the deputy speaker of the house, described Edison as an imposture and warned those making move to use the house to create an unwarranted crisis in the state

But Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a tweet, congratulated Edison as the new speaker of the house

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The political unrest in Rivers State has taken a new shape as the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly allegedly belonged to the camp of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), rejected Governor Siminalayi Fubara endorsed new speaker of the assembly, Hon. Ehie Edison.

Edison was the former leader of the house and was recently suspended by the Wike-led house members but turned out to emerge as the new speaker, and in the house, he announced an indefinite suspension of sitting.

Governor Fubara congratulates factional speaker in Rivers House of Assembly

Governor Fubara, who was earlier served an impeachment notice by the faction that suspended Edison, had congratulated the new speaker on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday, October 30.

But the deputy speaker of the house, Dumle Maol, at a press conference on Tuesday evening, October 31, insisted that the alleged change in the Rivers State House of Assembly is dismissed and report should be disregarded.

Rivers lawmakers endorsed Wike's annointed candidate as speaker

Maol insisted that Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule remained the speaker of the state house of assembly, adding that over 25 of the lawmakers are solidly behind the speaker and described Edison as an impostor.

His statement reads in part:

"We therefore advising all those concocting unwarranted stories to be mindful of the consequences. We are also aware that several persons are using the situation to cause unwarranted crisis in the state."

Rivers Impeachment: Wike accused of demanding 25% state allocation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has been accused of demanding 25 per cent of the state allocation from his successor in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Chetam Thierry Nwala, a lawyer and activist, made the allegation in an interview while accusing the former governor of bein the brain behind the political unrest in Rivers State.

Nwala also alleged that Wike demanded N2bn from the N5bn palliative sent to the state to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

