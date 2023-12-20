Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church has said that Nigeria would stop existing before the next general election

The cleric, in a video on his YouTube page, said Nigerian politicians have already left 2023 and are working for the 2027 election

However, according to Elijah, the election might not hold as people would be saying that they can't continue to live together

Ojo, Lagos - In his latest prophetic messages, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has predicted the end of Nigeria before the next general election.

In a YouTube video posted on Wednesday, December 20, the cleric claimed that Nigerian politicians have moved out of 2023 and are already in 2027, strategising for the next general election.

Prophet Elijah predicted the end of Nigeria Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Nigerian politicians have moved out of 2023 to 2027

Prophet Elijah maintained that the politics had moved out of 2023, and he was already seeing everyone in 2027, but to him, change is constant.

He said they asked if President Bola Tinubu would go for a second term. Still, as the politicians are strategising for the 2027 election, God is also strategising for His people.

According to the cleric, as the politicians prepare for the 2027 elections, people are angry, saying we cannot continue to live together, and then there will be a change.

Life is a risk, Prophet Elijah

The religious leader said God told him to tell everyone that life is a risk and "whatever happens tomorrow is not anybody's fault".

Prophet Elijah also predicted that Israel could be attacked in January, and this could trigger a world war. He added that the United States could also shift its 2024 presidential election, adding that a significant shift would shake the world.

This is coming barely 11 days to the end of 2023 amid global economic challenges and war worldwide.

See the video here:

