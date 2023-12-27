Ogun state police command has arrested the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Ladi Adebutu

Adebutu was detained over allegations of vote buying and money laundering during the March 28 governorship election

The PDP had lost the governorship election to the incumbent, Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress(APC)

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, has been arrested and detained by the police.

Adebutu is currently being detained on allegations of vote buying and money laundering during the March 28 governorship election.

The SSA New Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @sfojoemmanuela

Adebutu was reported arrested and detained following the allegations preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The SSA to Governor Abiodun said police sources said Adebutu was detained at Eleweran police headquarters after honouring a previous invitation sent to him before travelling abroad.

