President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sympathised with the government and the people of Kano State following the demise of Ghali Umar Na'Abba, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 27, by the President's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described the late Na'abba as a "disciplined and resolute politician."

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, December, expressed his deepest condolence over the demise of late Ghali Na'Abba. Photo Credit: Presidency Nigeria

President Tinubu expressed his condolence over the passing, reflecting on the late ex-lawmaker's significant contributions to nation-building through legislative work, advocacy, and policy initiatives.

The President remembers Speaker Na'Abba's unwavering efforts to uphold the effectiveness and importance of the legislature in governance, praising him as a dedicated and steadfast politician.

President Tinubu offers prayers for the peaceful rest of the departed soul and solace for those grieving this painful loss.

The late Na'Abba was Speaker of the House of Representatives following the return of democracy in Nigeria from 1999 to 2003, succeeding Salisu Buhari.

