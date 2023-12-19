The Kogi central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, helped a fire accident victim, Mr Sunday Enemakwu, to get plastic and reconstructive surgery in India.

On Friday, Mr Enemakwu visited the senator in her office and thanked her for her kindness and generosity.

Mr Sunday said he was grateful for the senator’s contribution to his surgery which he had in New Delhi in February 2023.

He said he had never met the senator before she learned about his ordeal and reached out to him two weeks before her election, official PDP's X account posted.

“I want to sincerely thank and appreciate Distinguished Senator (Barr.) Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for the audience and a rare privilege to me today during my visit to her Office on a heart full of gratitude, thank you, I appreciate your donation towards my Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Procedures to New-Delhi, India in February, 2023 respectively,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

He also congratulated the senator on her Court of Appeal victory a few weeks ago and praised her for being an angel in human form and a destiny helper.

Mr Sunday explained that the senator’s gesture showed her humane nature and her genuine love and affection for humanity. He prayed that God would bless her and enlarge her coast from glory to glory.

The senator said she was happy to see Mr Sunday’s recovery and wished him all the best in his future endeavours. She said she was moved by his story and felt compelled to help him. She said she believed in serving the people with compassion and integrity.

