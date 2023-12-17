A Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the election of Umar Yusuf Yabo, Yabo/Shagari federal constituency, inconclusive

The court, however, confirmed Abdulsamad Dasuki and Bashir Usman Gorau as duly elected representatives for the Tambuwal/Kebbe and Gada/Goronyo federal constituencies, respectively.

Additionally, the court affirmed Saidu Bargaja as the elected member representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja - A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has declared the election of Honourable Umar Yusuf Yabo, representing the Yabo/Shagari federal constituency, as inconclusive in 26 polling units.

The court, however, affirmed the elections of Abdulsamad Dasuki as a duly elected member of the House of Representatives representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency in Sokoto state, Nigerian Tribune reported.

A Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared the election of Umar Yusuf Yabo, Yabo/Shagari federal constituency, as inconclusive. Photo credit: @Senatortambuwal

Source: Twitter

The newspaper, citing a source present in the court, stated that the appellate also affirmed the election of Bashir Usman Gorau as the duly elected member of the House representing Gada/Goronyo federal constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Appeal court verdict: Saidu Bargaja wins

Legit.ng gathers that the court on Saturday, December 16, also affirmed the election of Saidu Bargaja as the duly elected member representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency

It was gathered that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who was declared winner of the election of Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency by INEC earlier, Honourable AbdulKadii Jelani Danbuga, died about two months ago.

The lawmaker reportedly died after battling with sickness for some time.

Plateau Governor Mutfwang's sack: APC chieftain speaks

In another report, an APC chieftain, Williams Dakwom, outlined the key factor that could work against the Plateau state chapter of the PDP in the ongoing legal battle at the Supreme Court.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, via telephone, Dakwom emphasised that the court order for PDP to conduct congresses, which they allegedly flouted, could impact the final judgment at the apex court.

The APC chieftain believes the Supreme Court will uphold the decision of the Court of Appeal to remove Mutfwang as the governor of Plateau state.

Source: Legit.ng