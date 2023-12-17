13 states have become battlegrounds for electoral disputes, with opposition candidates contesting the outcomes of the March 18 gubernatorial elections

According to the report, any of the 13 governors who lose out on their legal battle at the Supreme Court, will be sacked and removed from office

From Kano to Bauchi, to Plateau state, the legal battleground expands, echoing the intensity of the gubernatorial election disputes, that now rest at the Supreme Court's doorstep

The last may not have been heard about post-election cases in many states as the fate of 13 governors from various states in Nigeria is now in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Opposition candidates intensifies their legal battle against 13 governors at they headed to the Supreme Court. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Caleb Mutfwang, Agbu Kefas

13 governors might be sacked if they lose at the Supreme Court

Following Court of Appeal judgments challenged by opposition candidates in the March 18 governorship elections, the final stage of litigation has begun.

States under intense legal battle include Kano, Plateau, Abia, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Benue, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, and Bauchi, Vanguard reported.

Legal teams representing aggrieved parties have officially filed their processes, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, expected to empanel justices for the impending hearings.

This marks the concluding chapter of the struggle for governors' seats, and any unfavourable Supreme Court ruling will result in the removal of the incumbent governor.

This is the last stage of the battle for the governor’s seats across the states where elections were held on March 18. In essence, any governor who loses the case at the Supreme Court has to vacate office.

This is unlike the outcomes of the election dispute cases at the lower courts (election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal) which permitted the governors to stay in office regardless of whether they won or lost.

The Supreme Court's decision on appeals on gubernatorial election cases in the country is final.

