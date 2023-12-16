The Ogun State government has stated that the Kajola dry post will transform the state's economy upon completion

The Commissioner of Transportation highlighted that the project will provide employment for 40,000 Nigerians

It is expected that the establishment of the dry port would enhance the state's internally generated revenue

The government of Ogun State has characterized the newly sanctioned Kajola dry port as a transformative force in the state's economy, anticipating the generation of a minimum of 40,000 jobs encompassing both skilled and unskilled labour.

The Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Hon. Olugbenga Dairo, made the revelation during an interaction with journalists in Abeokuta, the state's capital city.

The commissioner stated that the dry port is capable of receiving goods from both Apapa and Tincan dry ports. Photo credit - FRCN, Ogun State Government

At the same time, the government ensured all stakeholders that their concerns had been addressed in the project, emphasizing that the establishment of the dry port would enhance the state's internally generated revenue, diminish transportation and transaction expenses, and draw in diverse infrastructure and regional development initiatives, among other benefits.

This follows moves by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to ensure Nigeria's six Inland Container Depots are working well.

Governor Abiodun's vision to construct a dry port

Dairo, confirming that substantial progress has been made in realizing the Dapo Abiodun administration's vision for the proposed dry port at Kajola, Papalanto in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, emphasized the government's commitment to position Ogun as Nigeria's premier investment and business destination.

He revealed that the federal government's approval for the state government to develop a dry port stemmed from its strategic inclusion in the state's Multimodal Transportation Master Plan.

Expanding on this, Dairo expressed that Governor Abiodun, with a background in the private sector and experience in diverse international institutions, possesses a profound understanding of best practices.

He emphasized the governor's commitment to prioritizing policy development and effective project delivery, incorporating international best practices to position Ogun State as the foremost choice for investors.

Dry port project nears completion

Tracing the project's inception, the commissioner explained that the project is a vision of Governor Dapo Abiodun to put together a strategic Multimodal Transportation Master Plan for Ogun State.

He mentioned that the project is nearing completion, with the objective of establishing a dry port capable of receiving goods from both Apapa and Tincan dry ports.

According to Champion Newspaper, the chosen site has undergone a thorough assessment and is strategically positioned near the NRC narrow and standard gauge rail lines.

The area is flat, making it well-suited for a dry port, and it benefits from the proximity of Lafarge and Dangote cement factories.

The commissioner highlighted ongoing dialogues between the state government and key stakeholders such as the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigeria Shippers Council, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), the Nigeria Railway Corporation, as well as the Commissioner for Police and Nigeria Civil Defense in that station, to chart the way forward.

