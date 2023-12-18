The federal government has said Nigeria's longest runway airport in Nigeria is set for completion

The airport, located in Ogun State, is set to commence operations by the end of the year

The airport is expected to create jobs, increase production, and increase opportunities for citizens

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Federal Government has assured that the Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport is already in its final stage and will contribute to people's lives upon completion.

The minister noted that the ARISE Agro-Cargo Industrial and Export Processing Zone is a significant economic achievement. Photo Credit: FG, Murat4art

Source: Getty Images

This is after Legit.ng reported that the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, revealed that the 'world-class airport' being built in the state will commence operations before the end of the year.

A game-changer project

After going around the airport with Governor Abiodun, Wale Edun, the finance minister told reporters that the project would serve as a game-changer for the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to a Guardian report, he added that it would also be a significant economic project when fully operational.

The minister noted that the ARISE Agro-Cargo Industrial and Export Processing Zone is a significant economic achievement that speaks to the possibility of rapid economic growth.

He highlighted the potential of job creation, thereby reducing poverty for citizens.

He said:

“It is the type of investment that grows the economy, creates jobs, reduces poverty, and is suitable for the people of Nigeria and Ogun State.

“As for this particular facility, this airport, which is reputed to have the longest runway in Nigeria, I can see the terminal building receiving finishing touches to make it a full-blown international passengers and cargo airport.”

The minister said the project is a product of the governor's experience in the corporate world and his zeal, efficiency, and attention to detail in executing major projects in the state.

He congratulated the governor and the people of Ogun State on the achievement thus far.

He said:

“Importantly, we look forward to the result, which is the creation of jobs, increased production, increased opportunities for farmers to produce and sell their products at good price and in good time without any of the usual post-harvest losses.”

According to him, the central government attempts to establish a stable economy by fostering an atmosphere conducive to business to draw domestic and foreign investors.

After sacking 5 aviation heads, FG discloses new plan for Nigeria's international airports

Legit. ng reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, said he would not stop on a plan to concession the five international airports.

The international airports include Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

Keyamo revealed this during a budget presentation to the Joint Committee on Aviation Technology, saying he has taken the concession plans to the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng